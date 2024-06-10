400 politicians to be sworn in as National Assembly members

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Four hundred politicians will be sworn in as Members of the National Assembly within a week.

Of the 18 parties in the seventh Parliament, 11 are returning parties, and seven are parties represented in Parliament for the first time.

These new parties – Build One South Africa (Bosa), uMkhonto weSizwe (MK), the National Coloured Congress (NCC), the Patriotic Alliance (PA), Rise Mzansi, Action SA, and United Africans Transformation (UAT) are some of the new kids on the block in the seventh Parliament.

NCC leader Fadiel Adams previously served as a councillor in the City of Cape Town. Now, his party has two seats in the National Assembly.

Adams says the journey to the NA wasn’t easy. “You know to get into the National Assembly as a brand new party, with no money, that doesn’t happen. We’ve achieved the unthinkable, now to take it further, the feeling, it’s a great one.”

Another newcomer is former journalist and activist, Songezo Zibi, who is the Rise Mzansi Party.

“It’s a big responsibility so I’m a little nervous, I’m a little scared because I don’t know how I’m going to perform. I only want to do the best that I can, and show that I take the work that I do very seriously.”

Both men say holding the government accountable will be at the top of their priority lists.

They say they understand the weight of the responsibility they have been tasked with.

