Tshiamo Sekgoro was found guilty of one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder, following a shooting incident at a car dealership in Klerksdorp in 2019.

He had bought a car from the dealership in 2019 and later reported some faults with it.

Sekgoro shot and killed Mohamed Dangor, the son of the owner of the dealership, and wounded Yusuf Ally and Mehboob Soomra.

North West police spokesperson Adele Myburgh says Sekgoro has also been sentenced to ten years for two counts of attempted murder, which will run concurrently with life imprisonment.

It was reported that the accused went to the dealership on Tuesday 11 November 2019, to collect his motor vehicle but the sales manager Mehboob Soomra 36 told him to pay for the transportation cost after consulting with the dealership attorney before receiving his car back.

He was then told to wait for Mohamed Dangor who is now deceased to further to further engage on the matter, Dangor was the son of the dealership owner.

Sekgoro then went to the office of the deceased, who was in the company of Yusuf Ally. Subsequent an argument ensued; Sekgoro shot at the pair, then chased after Soomra in the showroom and fired shots at him.