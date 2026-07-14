40 unroadworthy vehicles removed in Gauteng safety drive

Forty unroadworthy public transport vehicles have been removed from Gauteng roads during a week-long high-impact enforcement operation as authorities intensify the #OperationRemoveSkorokoro campaign to improve commuter safety.

The Gauteng Transport Inspectorate, working with the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), conducted stop-and-search operations between 6 and 12 July 2026 along key public transport routes in Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni.

The operation resulted in 40 unsafe vehicles being removed from service and numerous traffic infringement notices being issued.

Department spokesperson Lesiba Mpya says the campaign is aimed at increasing law enforcement visibility, ensuring compliance with road traffic regulations and reducing the number of unsafe vehicles transporting commuters.

Mpya says, “During this period, officers issued a total of 1 125 handwritten AARTO infringement notices. These included 570 in Johannesburg; 318 in Tshwane, and 237 in Ekurhuleni for various traffic-related offences.

“The operations also resulted in 40 discontinue notices (the removal of vehicles from public roads) being issued to vehicles that failed to meet roadworthiness requirements. Seven were issued in Tshwane, 28 in Johannesburg as well as five in Ekurhuleni. Furthermore, there were a total of 833 e-force enforcements, 280 in Tshwane, 493 in Johannesburg and 60 in Ekurhuleni,” Mpya says. – Reporting by Nonhlanhla Ntshingila