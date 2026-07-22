40 taxis removed from Gauteng roads over serious defects

Close to 40 minibus taxis have been removed from Gauteng roads due to serious mechanical defects.

Thirty-seven other vehicles were issued with discontinuation notices.

The Gauteng Transport Inspectorate and the Road Traffic Management Corporation held road safety campaigns across Gauteng last week.

Fourteen motorists were arrested for various offences including driving under the influence of alcohol and contravening the Immigration Act.

“The enforcement operations also uncovered several traffic law violations including 60 minibus taxi drivers operating without valid driving licences. Fifty operators operating without valid licence discs. To further enhance compliance and accountability on provincial roads, the inspectorate issued more than 800 manual AARTO infringement notices for various traffic offences. A further 975 electronic infringement notices were processed through the inspectorate’s e-Force devices,” says Gauteng Transport Department Spokesperson Lesiba Mpya.

-Report by Nonhlanhla Ntshingila