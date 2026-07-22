Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

40 taxis removed from Gauteng roads over serious defects

Gauteng traffic officials conduct a roadblock.
  • Gauteng traffic officials conduct a roadblock.
  • Image Credits :
  • X@GP_CommSafety
SABC News

Close to 40 minibus taxis have been removed from Gauteng roads due to serious mechanical defects.

Thirty-seven other vehicles were issued with discontinuation notices.

The Gauteng Transport Inspectorate and the Road Traffic Management Corporation held road safety campaigns across Gauteng last week.

Fourteen motorists were arrested for various offences including driving under the influence of alcohol and contravening the Immigration Act.

“The enforcement operations also uncovered several traffic law violations including 60 minibus taxi drivers operating without valid driving licences. Fifty operators operating without valid licence discs. To further enhance compliance and accountability on provincial roads, the inspectorate issued more than 800 manual AARTO infringement notices for various traffic offences. A further 975 electronic infringement notices were processed through the inspectorate’s e-Force devices,” says Gauteng Transport Department Spokesperson Lesiba Mpya.

 

-Report by Nonhlanhla Ntshingila

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News