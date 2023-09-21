The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) says four SANDF members have been killed when two army trucks rolled outside Upington, Northern Cape.

The truck that was being towed burst a tyre leading to both trucks rolling.

It is believed that one of the trucks landed on the four deceased members.

Two other SANDF members are critically injured while nine members escaped with minor injuries.

DEFENCE COMMITTEE EXTENDS CONDOLENCES TO FAMILIES OF DECEASED MEMBERS OF SANDF