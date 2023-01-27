Deputy Director-General of Technology Innovation at the Department of Science and Innovation (DSI), Mmboneni Muofhe says the three-dimensional (3D) technology demonstration project aims to look at how science and technology can help modernise the construction industry.

DSI Minister, Blade Nzimande is unveiling the 3D technology demonstration project with the potential to improve the delivery of RDP houses.

The technology represents a novel technology in the manufacturing sector, which is associated with potentially strong stimuli for sustainable development.

Three-dimensional printing technology initiative is funded by government and implemented by the University of Johannesburg in partnership with the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Human Settlements.

Muofhe says, “We got involved in this initiative because as a department, we are trying to look at how science and technology can help us modernise various aspects of our economic sectors. The construction industry is one of those areas where you begin to see there is not a lot of new young people coming on board, especially now with people getting more educated. Technology is beginning to run all aspects of the economy, that is why we have started this project, so that we can look at what technologies can be brought into the construction sector to really revolutionise it.”

VIDEO: Full interview with Deputy Director-General of Technology Innovation at the Department of Science and Innovation, Mmboneni Muofhe:

