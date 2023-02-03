The Gauteng Department of Health says 37 measles cases have been confirmed to date.

The department says there are 25 cases from the Ekurhuleni district, four from the Johannesburg district, six from the Tshwane district, two cases from the West Rand District and none from Sedibeng.

This is since the outbreak in October last year.

The department has since rolled out immunisation campaigns in schools.

The Western Cape Department of Health says while only five cases of measles have been reported in the province, it does not meet the criteria for declaring it an outbreak.

With reports of outbreaks in other parts of the country, the department will be making additional booster doses available for every child under the age of 15 from Monday until the 31st of March.

Department spokesperson Byron La Hoe has urged parents to have their children vaccinated.

“Our goal is for all children under 15 in the province to be protected by a measles vaccine which has been in use for over 50 years. We appeal to parents and caregivers to take their eligible children for vaccinations at a healthcare facility this month, so that we can interrupt the spread of measles cases and save lives.”