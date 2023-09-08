Police in Mpumalanga have arrested a 33-year-old man suspected of having shot and killed a woman in the Mbombela CBD earlier this week. The woman was killed while on her way to work.

#sapsMP [UPDATE] Collaborative efforts by #SAPS Mpumalanga Provincial Task Team, Detectives from Nelspruit SAPS and members of the public resulted in the arrest of a 33yr-old suspect last night, 07/09. During his arrest, police also recovered a pistol with ammunition which will… pic.twitter.com/WpDqvb28Xz — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) September 8, 2023



Provincial police spokesperson Donald Mdhluli says a pistol was found in the possession of the suspect when he was arrested. He says the suspect will appear in court on Monday.

“For now, he is facing a charge of murder, however, as information surfaced that the woman could have been pregnant at that time, it is possible that more charges could be added with regard to the use of the firearm. The man was arrested in Low’s Creek, outside Mbombela. He is expected to appear at the Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court to face the said charges.”