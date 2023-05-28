Thirty-three tribal militants have been killed recently in India’s far north eastern state of Manipur in an on-going security force operation following ethnic clashes in the region, says the state’s chief minister N. Biren Singh.

The state bordering Myanmar has witnessed growing tension in recent weeks, with rioting and ethnic clashes killing at least 60 people and displacing 35 000.

The violence began on May 3 when tribal groups clashed with ethnic majority Meitei people, a non-tribal group, over economic benefits and quotas given to the tribes.

On Sunday, Singh told reporters that 33 militants had so far been killed.

Singh adds, “Mass combing operations along with helicopter operation shave started. We are trying to find out culprits, those militants, who are attacking the civilians.”

Earlier in May, New Delhi rushed thousands of paramilitary and army troops to the state of 3.2 million people.

Manipur shares a nearly 400-km border with Myanmar, where a 2021 coup led to thousands of refugees crossing into the Indian state.