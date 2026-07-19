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33, including a pastor, arrested for drunk driving

  • Law enforcement officials setting up road blocks
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Celumusa Zulu

A pastor is among 33 motorists who are spending the weekend behind bars in KwaZulu-Natal.

They were arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol on the province’s roads.

The provincial Transport Department says the pastor was stopped on the R618 near St Lucia in Mtubatuba.

The department’s spokesperson, Ndabezinhle Sibiya, says, “The drama unfolded when the highly polite and no-nonsense RTI stopped this highly respected pastor. He was being followed by his congregation. Things escalated very quickly when a heavy smell of alcohol came out of a window, hinting at the possibility that the Pastor had consumed alcohol. As per the normal process, RTI administered a breathalyser test, which yielded a result of 0.360% Blood Alcohol Content. RTI has already arrested 33 motorists for drunk driving this weekend. We will release a total figure for the weekend this afternoon[Sunday].”

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