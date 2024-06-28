33 arrested in VBS Mutual Bank scandal: Hawks Head

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Head of the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (Hawks), Godfrey Lebeya, says they have made great strides in tackling some of the country’s serious crimes.

Lebeya has been briefing the media today on the Hawk’s achievements for the fourth and last quarter of the 2023/24 financial year.

He says in the quarter under review, they managed to secure more arrests and convictions relating to the VBS Mutual bank scandal that saw municipalities and citizens defraud R2 billion in investment funds.

Lebeya says, “A total number of 33 VBS arrests have been effected. With a total of three already convicted. We are still working on the remaining 43 from the 76 suspects. Some of whom were not identified during the inquiry. So far, 2900 statements have been recorded, and investigations continue.”

Police killing

He says 22 police officials have been killed in the last quarter of the 2023/24 financial year.

“Police officers are a protective layer ensuring that law-abiding people are protected against criminals…22 police officials, 17 off duty, and five on duty were murdered during the fourth quarter. We responded and effected 18 arrests. Furthermore, eight accused persons have been sentenced, five of whom were given life imprisonment sentences.”

– Additional reporting by Viola May.

VIDEO | Lt. General Godfrey Lebeya’s media briefing on the 2023/2024 4th quarter milestones: