Eskom says it has completed the removal of a 320-ton steam generator at its Koeberg Power Station’s Unit One in Cape Town.

This as the power utility works to extend Koeberg’s lifespan by another 20 years.

The Koeberg team will now move on to remove the remaining two steam generators to install three new ones.

Eskom spokesperson Daphane Mokoena says this is a milestone.

Mokoena says Unit One will remain out of service while work is being completed. She says Unit Two has continued to operate safely and will undergo its steam generator replacement later this year.

Tutuka power station

Meanwhile, the Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa will on Wednesday morning visit the Tutuka Power Station in Standerton, Mpumalanga.

That’s where a forensic investigation into the suspected sabotage incidents has confirmed that Eskom employees maliciously damaged a generation unit.

In May last year, Eskom released a statement to notify the public about suspected cases of sabotage which has been one of the worst performing plants in the coal fleet.

Ramokgopa is expected to visit all 14 Eskom power stations nationally to engage with management, workers, and unions.

VIDEO: On Tuesday, Ramokgopa visited Kusile Power Station:

