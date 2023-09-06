This past week thirty-two suspects have been arrested by the Rural Safety and K-9 units in Overstrand, Swartland and Mossel Bay in the Western Cape.

These units, with various other municipal law enforcement agencies and the SAPS, arrested 22 of the suspects in the Overstrand municipal area, one in Mossel Bay and nine in Swartland for a variety of crimes, including drug dealing, possession of stolen items and the possession of abalone.

Western Cape Minister of Police Oversight and Community Safety, Reagen Allen says, “Our K-9 and Rural Safety units continue to show why they are so important in combating crime throughout the Western Cape. The Mossel Bay discovery is particularly noteworthy, especially since this unit is still in the process of sharpening its teeth. The more we collaborate, the greater our joint successes will be. As the Western Cape government, we remain committed to working with all relevant and law enforcement entities so that safer communities can be created throughout the province.”