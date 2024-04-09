Reading Time: 2 minutes

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa say as South Africa celebrates 30 years of democracy, the nation should reflect on the racial barriers that he says no longer exists in society. The government today officially launched National Freedom Month at the Freedom Park and Museum in Pretoria.

This year’s celebrations are held under the theme, “30 Years of Democracy, Partnership and Growth”.

In commemorating three decades of freedom, government unveiled an official logo and outlined the overall programmes for the month of April and throughout the year.

As we launch Freedom Month at @Freedom_Park, we remember those who lost their lives fighting for our freedom. During Freedom Month, we reflect not only on where we come from as a nation and our progress as a free, non-racial democracy. #FreedomMonth2024 #Freedom30 pic.twitter.com/EfzJo9wxvv — Minister of Sport, Arts & Culture (@zizikodwa) April 9, 2024

Kodwa elaborates further, “We’re no longer segregated on the basis of race, on the basis of religion. Before 1994, we couldn’t sit like this, sitting together as black and white, who were divided on the basis of laws. That is what we must celebrate. But in spite of the current challenges, we no longer look at each other on the basis of race and so on. We might not have achieved everything in terms of addressing social and economic equalities and disparities but we no longer use race to discriminate against any other group.”