Three suspects have been arrested in Delft on the Cape Flats for allegedly being in possession of unlicensed firearms, ammunition and drugs.

Police spokesperson, Wesley Twigg, says the arrests were made during a stop and search operation in the area.

“A suspect was arrested in a separate incident for attempted murder and the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. A suspect was apprehended when police were conducting a search for a person in Lotus River when gunshots were heard.“

The passerby led the police to the suspect that allegedly fired shots at them. The suspects are expected to appear in court once charged.