The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has reported 291 new COVID-19 cases in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed infections to 3 986 892. This increase represents a 4.1% positivity rate.

The majority of new cases are from Gauteng (40%), followed by Western Cape (15%).

The institute has also reported a further 16 deaths and of these three deaths occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours.

The cumulative COVID-19 deaths are 101 620 to date.

25 604 409 tests have been conducted in both the public and private sectors.

Latest SA stats:

