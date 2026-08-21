27-year-old man to appear in Orlando court for girlfriend’s murder

A 27-year-old man is expected to appear in the Orlando Magistrate’s Court on Friday in connection with the murder of his 37-year-old girlfriend, Jabulisile Tshabalala.

Tshabalala was last seen alive on the 7th of August 2026, her body was discovered six days later in a backroom where she lived in Soweto.

The suspect was arrested in Jouberton on Wednesday after police circulated his photograph as part of a manhunt.

Police say a member of the Joubertina community recognised Phakathi and provided information that led to his arrest.

SAPS says the swift arrest demonstrates the importance of communities and the media working with law enforcement. The killing comes during Women’s Month.

Meanwhile, Tshabalala’s family in Frankfort in the Free State says it is struggling to come to terms with the loss.

Relatives are calling for justice and say they are seeking answers about what led to her murder.