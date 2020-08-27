The recovery rate, however, continues to be on the up, currently at 86% following 531 338 recoveries.

South Africa has recorded 2 585 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, bringing the cumulative number of infections to 618 286.

Regrettably, the Department of Health has also reported 126 more COVID-19 related deaths, with KwaZulu Natal recording the highest number at 48, followed by Gauteng with 33; 25 from Eastern Cape and 20 from Western Cape.

This brings the death toll in the country to related deaths to 13 628.

The recovery rate, however, continues to be on the up, currently at 86% following 531 338 recoveries. This means the country currently has only 73 320 active cases.

COVID-19 infections

Meanwhile, officials at the World Health Organization said on Thursday, testing for COVID-19 infections and a fast turnaround for results are critical for controlling the pandemic, but broad-based population tests are not always useful.

Maria Van Kerkhove, a WHO epidemiologist, said the UN agency recommended suspected cases be tested and their contacts, if feasible, likewise, but the focus should be on people with symptoms.

Mike Ryan, head of its emergencies programme, noted that broad population testing programmes absorbed a large amount of resources.

The comments come after the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said this week that people exposed to COVID-19 but not symptomatic may not need to be tested, surprising doctors and politicians and prompting accusations the guidance was politically motivated. – Additional reporting by Reuters.