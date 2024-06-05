25 arrested at OR Tambo Airport for contravening Immigration Act

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Border Management Authority (BMA) officials have arrested 25 travellers for contravention of the Immigration Act at OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday night. Officials conducted a routine intelligence-driven operation and monitored flights from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Ghana and Nigeria.

Thirteen Bangladeshis and three Pakistanis were found in possession of fake visas. One Bangladeshi, a Nigerian, three Pakistanis and four Ghanaians failed to meet the relevant entry requirements on arrival.

BMA spokesperson, Mmemme Mogotsi, says they were deported back to their home countries:

“OR Tambo International Airport has been a target with various travellers attempting to enter the country illegally. This past Sunday June 2, five more Bangladeshis and five Ethiopians were intercepted in collaboration with Airports Company South Africa. The BMA has adopted a zero-tolerance approach to unlawful behaviour at all ports of entry. Travellers are warned to avoid attempting to enter South Africa illegally as they will be caught by BMA officials.”