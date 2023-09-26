Western Cape Department of Education says 242 schools have been damaged following heavy rains and gale force winds across the province. Deputy Director General, Alan Meyer says learners from the affected districts, including the Overberg and the Karoo, have been unable to attend school due to road closures. The department has recorded a preliminary figure of 26% absenteeism. Meyer says they are awaiting more responses from schools.

“In total we have 242 schools that have reported at this particular point that have been affected by the storm and this also includes the learner attendance at the schools. So, the preliminary figure of 26% absenteeism of learner absenteeism and that based on 1076 schools who have responded. I must note that these numbers are changing as we speak,” says Meyer.

Meanwhile, Humanitarian aid organisation Gift of the Givers says their teams are working around the clock to provide aid to nearly 10 000 people in the Western Cape. The organisation has been distributing blankets, toiletries and warm meals to affected residents after storms battered the province. Gift of the Givers spokesperson Ali Sablay says they still require more donations to provide assistance.

“The need is huge. Our teams are scattered all over the Western Cape. We are currently busy in the Macassar and Sir Lowrys Pass Village area, where reports are coming through that communities are cut off. We have been called by the Theewaterskloof Municipality for urgent assistance as we know the Bot Rivier has burst its banks in areas such as Grabouw, Caledon, Botrivier and Riviersonderend, require our assistance,” says Sablay.

