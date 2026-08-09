24-year-old woman to appear in court for stabbing her boyfriend

A 24-year-old woman is expected to appear in the Jacobsdal Magistrate’s Court on a murder charge after allegedly fatally stabbing her boyfriend during a domestic dispute.
Free State Police Spokesperson Sinah Mpakane says police were called to a shack at Saundershoogte in Generations Location in Jacobsdal, where the 52-year-old man, Samikele Setofole, was found with a stab wound in his neck.
Mpakane says the deceased’s girlfriend told the police that the couple were playing around with an Okapi knife and that she accidently stabbed Setofole in the neck.
#sapsFS [GIRLFRIEND TO APPEAR IN COURT ON A CHARGE OF MURDER]
A 24-year-old suspect from Riemvasmaak in Jacobsdal is expected to appear soon in the Jacobsdal Magistrate’s Court on a charge of murder. This follows an incident in which she allegedly fatally stabbed her 52-year-old… pic.twitter.com/2gLgtHJe4u
— SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) August 9, 2026