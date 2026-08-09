24-year-old woman to appear in court for stabbing her boyfriend

A 24-year-old woman is expected to appear in the Jacobsdal Magistrate’s Court on a murder charge after allegedly fatally stabbing her boyfriend during a domestic dispute.

Free State Police Spokesperson Sinah Mpakane says police were called to a shack at Saundershoogte in Generations Location in Jacobsdal, where the 52-year-old man, Samikele Setofole, was found with a stab wound in his neck.

Mpakane says the deceased’s girlfriend told the police that the couple were playing around with an Okapi knife and that she accidently stabbed Setofole in the neck.