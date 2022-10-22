A 24-year-old Mothibistad man in the Northern Cape has been sentenced to a decade behind bars for statutory rape.

Tumelo Lekgare raped a three-year-old toddler when he was 16-years-old in 2014.

Lekgare’s name will be recorded in the National Register for Sex Offenders.

“The Mothibistad Regional Court found the accused guilty as charged on a count of statutory rape and sentenced him to ten years direct imprisonment. The accused was 16-years-old when he raped a 3-year-old girl in August 2014. On the day of the rape, the victim was in the care of her aunt and the accused grabbed, and raped her. The victim reported the incident to her mother. The Mothibistad regional court declared the accused unfit to possess a firearm and ordered that his name to be registered in the national sexual offenders,” said the Provincial police spokesperson, Olebogeng Tawana.

Video – Commission for Gender Equality concerned about escalating statutory rape incidents:

