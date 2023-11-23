sabc-plus-logo

22-year-old man sentenced to life in prison for raping a child

The Bloemfontein Regional Court has sentenced a 22-year-old man to life imprisonment for raping a 7-year-old girl.

In December 2021, the victim’s grandmother found out that she was raped by a neighbour.

Police spokesperson Mahlomola Kareli says the 7-year-old victim reported to her teacher that a neighbour has been doing nasty things to her, and the teacher accompanied her to the Bloemspruit Police Station, where a case of rape was opened.

Kareli says Mangaung Family Violence Child Protection discovered that the little girl was repeatedly sexually assaulted between December 2021 and February 2022.

