According to the South African Medical Research Council an estimated 21 million girls aged 15 to 19 in developing countries become pregnant every year.

South Africa recorded increased statistics in teenage pregnancies during the COVID-19 pandemic partly because of the difficulty in accessing contraceptives.

As we mark World Contraception Day, most young women spoke to SABC News to say it is important to take charge of your reproductive health.

“When I’m in a relationship I start by asking my partner if when was the last time that he tested and then I would ask if he it’s been a while if they would go together to test. I would be asking to buy condoms obviously because I don’t want STIs, I don’t want infections. Ladies should go for contraceptives the one that is that goes well with your body. We have many different contraceptives, so you should stay alert.”

“I don’t like contraceptives because of the side effects associated with them. But I feel like other contraceptives are not that bad, itchy condoms they’re better than the other ones. We just have to enjoy to yourself with hormones that might flush weighting your body and you don’t know how they’ll affect your health.”