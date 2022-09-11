Events to mark the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks on September 11th, 2001, in the United States are underway across the country. Americans will pay tribute to almost three thousand people who lost their lives with moments of silence, volunteer work, interfaith services and the reading of victims’ names at the World Trade Centre in New York.

Family and friends of victims lost on 9/11 will convene in places where the hijacked planes were purposely crashed in New York, at the Pentagon in Washington and a field in Pennsylvania.

President Joe Biden will honour the day in the nation’s capital more than a year after their chaotic withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan – a theatre of war that followed the attacks in 2001. It will also be the first commemoration following the killing of al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri – thought to be the 9/11 mastermind -and who was taken out by a drone strike in Kabul in July.

President Joe Biden speech on honour of 9/11:

Join me as I deliver remarks to honor and remember the victims of September 11th. https://t.co/2KTs8Z1ZqZ — President Biden (@POTUS) September 11, 2022