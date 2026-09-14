21 killed in a crash on the N1 in the Klein Karoo

Western Cape Traffic authorities say 21 people have died in a crash involving three vehicles on the N1 in the Klein Karoo.

Three other people were seriously injured in the collision that happened on Sunday night between Prince Albert and Leeu-Gamka.

Western Cape Mobility Department spokesperson Muneera Allie says two minibus taxis and a car were involved in the crash.

She says the N1 is currently closed in both directions.

“Emergency and traffic teams remain on scene attending to the incident. The N1 is currently closed in both directions. The only available alternative route is via Prince Albert Road Station, along the R407 towards the N12, and then continuing on the N12 towards Beaufort West (approximately 200km).”

“Motorists are urged to avoid the area where possible, exercise extreme caution, expect significant delays, and follow the instructions of traffic officials and emergency personnel on site,” adds Allie.