2027 Comrades launched despite ongoing feud

The Comrades Marathon Association went ahead with the launch of the 2027 centenary race in Durban on Wednesday, despite the ongoing feud with Athletics South Africa (ASA) and KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Athletics.

Organizers have started with the preparations for the 100th race of this historical event next year, despite ASA and KZN Athletics having distanced themselves from the event. ASA issued a statement Tuesday night saying the athletics body did not sanction next year’s race.

After months of wrangling between the Comrades Marathon Association and their provincial structure, members of the Association voted not to re-affiliate with KZN Athletics.

Operating outside the official athletics structures will not be an ideal situation. Event organizers do not want to recognize and comply with the regulatory framework governing athletics.

ASA has advised it’s member federations, affiliated clubs, athletes, technical officials, partners and the public that the 100th Comrade Marathon is not sanctioned by them.

But the Comrades Association Chairperson Mark Leathers says they will go all out to make next year’s race a great success.

“We celebrate the 100th running of the Comrades Marathon, a massive milestone in the history of one of the greatest sporting events on earth and the start of something just exciting being the beginning of the second century of the greatest human race. Just saying it loud gives it weight 100th running of this incredible race, 100 running of sacrifice, triumph, pain, pride and unforgettable human stories. Very few sporting events in the world get to a moment like this and even fewer do it with the history that so emotional pool that the Comrades has.”

Next year’s 90-kilometre race will be a down run from Pietermaritzburg to Durban. Leathers says next year’s event is more than a race.

“The road to 2027 and beyond is more than a date on the calendar it’s about honoring every runner, every volunteer, every supporter, every partner, and every leader who has carried this race forward across the generations. So, let’s embrace this centenary journey with pride, gratitude, excitement and a sense of occasion.”

A special logo for the 100th edition was also unveiled.

“Because in 2027 we won’t be simply marking the 100th running of the Comrades Marathon we will celebrate legacy. A legacy built by giants, carried by generations and kept alive by every person who has answered this race’s call. Ladies and gentlemen, the race to 2027 starts now, the countdown is on the moment is almost here.” Leathers explains.

Organizers say the Ultimate Human Race will continue to have much social impact. Comrades Marathon Association vice chairperson, Nontuthuko Mashimane, says since 1996 this event has managed to raise more than R84 million for charity.

“This year we are supporting a wide range of community-based projects recognizing that development cannot follow one size fits all approach from education to youth development and food security, health and social upliftment and community upliftment. These initiatives are designed to real needs at grassroots level.”

Last year’s race attracted 22 000 participants, and organizers say they will allow 26 000 runners to be part of the centenary race next year.