‘2024 will be the most significant, difficult elections for ANC’

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Political analyst, Bongani Mahlangu says the upcoming elections are going to be the most significant and difficult elections the African National Congress (ANC) has faced since 1994.

On Saturday, the ANC held a media briefing detailing the progress the party has made in the last year. This comes a few days ahead of its January 8th Statement set to take place in Mpumlanga on the 13th of January.

Mahlangu says the aim of smaller parties is to dismantle the ANC.

“You have then the MK Party and the EFF and I mention those two because they eat from the same pot as the ANC. Then you have these other small parties, like significantly small parties, and individuals that are breaking down the ANC at VD level, breaking down the ANC at regional levels. So those guys are not interested in actually winning but they are interested in breaking down the ANC at its core unit which is the branch. Because out of all the political parties that will be contesting elections this year, the ANC has more boots on the ground, it has the furthest reach. So you can’t want to dismantle it at national level and then leave it at branch level.”

Mahlangu also says it’s important for political parties to align their service delivery successes with the desired performance indicators of the electorate, in order for leaders to move from being aloof to actual leaders of society.

He says the ANC’s successes highlighted in yesterday’s briefing may not completely align with those of the electorate.

“2023 was really difficult on households because we saw the deterioration of household disposable income in a rapid direct and significant way. But then if you had to ask a leader of the ANC they’ll tell you a different story. But a lot of people now are struggling to afford their existence in this country.”

Bongani Mahlangu weighs in on ANC’s upcoming January 8th statement: