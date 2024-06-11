2024 elections and the Future of Gender Transformation in SA

Reading Time: 4 minutes

The 2024 General Elections outcome in South Africa have been significantly shaped by the ongoing socioeconomic crises that plague the nation. The pre-election period was marked by widespread disillusionment among citizens due to persistent issues such as high unemployment rates, economic inequality, and rampant corruption. South Africa’s Gini coefficient remains one of the highest in the world, reflecting severe income disparity.

The youth unemployment rate has been particularly alarming, standing at over 60%, fostering a sense of hopelessness among the younger population. These crises set the stage for a contentious election, with voters demanding substantial changes from their leaders.

Amidst these broader socioeconomic issues, the state of gender transformation in South Africa has garnered considerable attention. Despite constitutional guarantees and legislative frameworks aimed at promoting gender equality, gender-based violence (GBV) and femicide continue to be pervasive.

According to the South African Police Service (SAPS) crime statistics for 2023, over 42,000 cases of rape were reported, highlighting a dire situation. Furthermore, femicide rates in South Africa are among the highest globally, with a woman being murdered every three hours.

These twin scourges are deeply rooted in the country’s post-apartheid socio-economic fabric. The harrowing statistics on GBV and femicide highlight a national emergency, with women facing disproportionate levels of violence. This violence is not merely a social ill but a profound reflection of enduring gender inequalities and systemic failures.

The manifestos of the political parties that emerged in the top six position in recent elections reveal diverse ideological orientations toward gender transformation, reflecting the varying degrees of commitment and strategic focus. The ANC, historically committed to gender transformation, outlines in its manifesto a continuation of affirmative action policies, aiming to strengthen women’s representation in all spheres of life. However, critics argue that implementation has been lacklustre, and symbolic victories have not translated into substantial socio-economic benefits for the majority of women.

The DA’s manifesto emphasises creating a safer South Africa for women through improved policing and judicial reforms. While their neoliberal stance advocates for a smaller government, they promise substantial resources to combat GBV and support survivors, a position reflecting their broader ideology of individual empowerment within a market-driven framework.

The MK Party, rising from the shadows of the ANC, focus on radical economic reforms with not much to offer beyond the ANC rhetoric. They proposed extensive land redistribution and economic opportunities for women, aligning with their broader populist and redistributive ideology.

The EFF, known for its radical and revolutionary rhetoric, propose comprehensive gender transformation through wealth redistribution and nationalisation of key industries, advocating for systemic changes to dismantle entrenched patriarchal structures. Their manifesto underscored the need for economic justice as a pathway to ending GBV and femicide, linking economic empowerment directly with gender equality. Though appealing to some critics have observed lack of practical pathways for execution.

The IFP on the other hand maintains a more conservative stance, emphasising traditional values while recognising the need to protect women and children. Their approach, however, often clashes with progressive gender policies, highlighting the tension within their ideological framework.

The ideological diversity within the forthcoming parliament promises to create a dynamic yet challenging environment for advancing gender transformation. The implications of diverse ideological orientations are multifaceted. The radical reforms proposed by parties like the MK and EFF are crucial for introducing bold measures necessary and agitating for significant change.

However, resistance from conservative factions and the need for consensus in a fragmented parliament might slow progress. Similarly, institutional reforms championed by the ANC and DA are essential but must be complemented by grassroots-level interventions and cultural shifts to achieve comprehensive gender equity. The involvement of traditional structures, as proposed by the IFP, requires careful management to align with progressive gender norms.

The implications of gender transformation in South Africa are profound. True progress requires not only legislative and policy changes but a seismic shift in societal attitudes towards gender. The 2024 elections underscore the need for a renewed commitment to tackling GBV and promoting gender equality. Effective gender policies are not merely about addressing violence or promoting representation but about fostering an environment where women can thrive equally.

As postcolonial theorist Gayatri Spivak argues, the subaltern must be given a voice, and in South Africa, this means empowering women and other marginalised groups to transcend historical marginalisation. This necessitates a holistic approach, encompassing economic, social, and cultural dimensions. The future of gender transformation in South Africa hinges on political will and societal commitment to dismantling patriarchal norms and creating equitable opportunities for everyone.

Hlengiwe Ndlovu

Wits School of Governance, University of the Witwatersrand