2023 Matric exams proceeding smoothly: Motshekga

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says the ongoing final year matric exams have so far proceeded smoothly.

Over 700 000 learners countrywide are writing the 2023 matric exam which began at the end of October.

Of the more than 200 exam papers scheduled for this year’s matriculants, only six are yet to be written.

Marking is expected to start this week.

Motshekga was addressing the media in Pretoria.

Motshekga elaborates in the video below:

“Pens down” parties

During her address, Motshekga also cautioned the Class of 2023 to desist from participating in parties to mark the end of exams. This is a celebration of Grade 12 learners after the completion of their final matric exams.

This sentiment has been reiterated by various other stakeholders, including political parties.

The Gauteng Education Department urged matriculants to stay focused and refrain from taking part in these parties.

The department has also appealed to owners of liquor stores and taverns not to sell alcohol to learners.

Celebrate the end of your high school life safely!#NoPensDown pic.twitter.com/oEU9h2WE91 — Dep. Basic Education (@DBE_SA) December 1, 2023

The Inkatha Freedom Party in KwaZulu-Natal called on education MEC, Mbali Frazer to ban pens down parties.

IFP member of parliament Thembeni Madlopha says such parties have led to many unfortunate incidents.

VIDEO | Matriculants in KwaZulu-Natal urged to avoid pens down parties: