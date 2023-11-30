2023 African Nuclear Physics Conference kicks off in Mpumalanga

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The 2023 African Nuclear Physics Conference (ANPC) has commenced at the Kruger Gate Hotel in Mpumalanga, bringing together young researchers, students, and experts in the field.

Hosted by the National Research Foundation iThemba LABS, the five-day conference aims to foster collaboration and knowledge exchange in nuclear physics.

Established in 2019, the ANPC serves as a platform for young African researchers and students to engage with leading international researchers in the field. The conference’s overarching goal is to facilitate interactions that promote the advancement of nuclear physics research on the continent.

This year’s conference, chaired by iThemba LABS Research Scientist Dr. Lindsay Donaldson, will delve into various topics, with a specific emphasis on applied nuclear physics. One focal point of discussion will be environmental radioactivity, a topic of significant relevance to many African nations grappling with the fallout from mining operations.

Donaldson highlighted the conference’s objectives: “What we aim to do is bring together young researchers, experienced researchers, and students to come together to share their research, to learn from each other, and to gain experience in presenting your work to an international audience.”

The conference is designed not only as a platform for presentations but also incorporates a workshop element. Donaldson emphasised the importance of promoting discussions on selected topics within nuclear physics. This strategic approach aims to foster collaborations between African and international researchers, providing a rich environment for the exchange of ideas and the cultivation of partnerships.

