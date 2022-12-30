The year started with a fire which gutted Parliament’s National Assembly, and ended with a devastating gas tanker explosion that claimed more than 30 lives, and caused significant damage to infrastructure in Boksburg on Gauteng’s East Rand.

On the political front, African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa was elected to lead the party for a second term at the ANC’s 55th National Conference in December. However, he is still caught in the middle of a political storm around the theft of foreign currency at his Phala Phala farm in 2020.

Economically, households and businesses endured the longest and most intense period of rolling blackouts since they were first implemented by power utility Eskom. This saw more businesses fold, and people looked to alternative energy sources which remain unaffordable for many.

Globally, the COVID-19 pandemic took more of a background role for much of the year as infection numbers eased and countries ended hard lockdowns. Russia invaded Ukraine, resulting in a prolonged conflict that continues to threaten the global economy and engulf other nations. European nations which relied on Russia for gas set their sights on Africa for possible sources of energy.

Entertainers, activists, politicians and sporting icons passed on, Banyana Banyana emerged the champions of WAFCON, and Argentina won the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

