As 2022 matric learners wait for their results, parents are looking for ways to support them. Educational Psychologist Dr Tshepiso Matentjie says during this period teenagers may battle to communicate their emotions to their parents.

She advises parents who are battling to communicate with their children to seek help from relatives and friends who may be close to their children.

“As a parent don’t despair, go and find people in the family or outside the family, within your support network that your child is close to. For example, perhaps you are a church going, God fearing family and you know that your daughter is very active in the church and they already have a couple of people, or families that they are close to. Or maybe in your own inner family circle, you know that your daughter is close to your aunt or your brother, bring those people close so that they can pick the child’s brain, and find out how the child is doing.“

In the audio below, Educational Pscychologist Dr Tshepiso Matentjie gives parents ways get their children to open up about their emotions:

According to Matentjie parents may also need counselling to help them provide the necessary support to their children.

“Sometimes, consider the fact that while you are worried about your child, you need counselling to stabilise yourself and counselling might mean someone at the church, or in the community, or in the family or even seeing us as professionals. So, get the help that you need to stabilise you and do what is best for them,” says Matentjie.

