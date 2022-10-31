The case against a 20-year-old man accused of killing a woman believed to be a sex worker has been postponed to the 7th of December. This after the accused abandoned his bail application earlier today at the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court. He was arrested earlier this month after the body of a woman was discovered in a Johannesburg building.

Upon further investigations, five other bodies were discovered in the same building. Thus far, he has not been linked to those murders.

Spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority in Gauteng, Phindi Mjonondwana, says, they are still waiting for DNA results.

“On the previous occasion, the matter was set down for a formal bail application and today, we were informed that the accused person decided to abandon his bail application and therefore, the matter has been postponed to the 7th of December for further investigations. At this stage, we are still awaiting DNA results. So, we don’t yet have information about any bodies that have been identified up until we have received the outcome we will inform the family members and there after that information can be on public consumption,” explains Mjonondwana.

NPA acknowledges blunder on the murder case of six suspected sex workers

Scores of members from the Sisonke National Sex Workers Movement, gathered at court, calling for more charges to be added against Mkhwanazi. Sisonke’s Katlego Rasebitze.

“We hope that more charges will be added regarding the other bodies and now it’s a matter of what is going to happen regarding the other bodies so we are hoping because as we believe that two of the five remaining were pregnant so we hope there is going to be some changes so feel that if the suspect wants to confess he must do so and not be coerced and as the law says he is innocent until proven guilty,” says one of the SNSWM member.

Mkhwanazi will remain behind bars until his next appearance on the 7th of December.