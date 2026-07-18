20 Gauteng schools to receive water storage and backup power

Learners in some parts of Johannesburg’s East District will have improved access to water at school, following the donation of water storage and back-up power equipment to 20 Gauteng schools.

The Chinese Consulate General in Johannesburg, in partnership with the Gauteng Department of Education, has donated 20 water tanks, complete with pumps and related equipment, as well as 80 inverters to schools affected by recurring water and electricity outages.

MANDELA DAY | President Cyril Ramaphosa applauds the delivery of a package plant supplying 50 million litres of water a day, calling it a great achievement for government. pic.twitter.com/6n1GLrS5jG — SABC News (@SABCNews) July 18, 2026

Chinese Consul General in Johannesburg, Pan Qingjiang, says the initiative reflects China’s commitment to Nelson Mandela’s legacy of public service and to strengthening its friendship with South Africa.

“Through today’s donation, we are here to demonstrate our further commitment to education) and learners. education serves the cornerstone for the nation’s development. young people are the future and the hope of the nation. The Chinese consulate general in Johannesburg, together with the Chinese community, will continue to provide our assistance within our capacity,” he says.