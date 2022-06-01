The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has reported 2 647 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 960 424. This increase represents an 11.3% positivity rate.

The majority of new cases on Wednesday are from Gauteng (34%), followed by Western Cape (23%).

The institute has also reported 29 deaths and of these, six deaths occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours.

The cumulative COVID-19 deaths are 100 219 to date.

25 288 429 tests have been conducted in the both public and private sectors.

Below are the latest coronavirus statistics:

Loading…