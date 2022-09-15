The government in the Free State says 164 houses were damaged following the burst of the Jagersfontein mine dam, which flooded the small town of Fauresmith, on Sunday morning.

Mine dam waters swept nearby households and roads, leaving three people dead and another missing.

Temporary structures

Free State government spokesperson, Palesa Chubisi, says they have identified four sites to erect temporary structures and added that samples of the sludge have been taken for tests to ascertain their risk to human life.

Government says 243 people have been assessed by medical practitioners since the Jagersfontein mine dam disaster.

Undetectable illness

Doctors say a 20-year-old man showed signs of undetectable illness after he ingested contaminants with the sludge. He has since been placed under observation.

Chubisi says a temporary food and clothing bank has been established.

The Red Cross has also delivered 80 mattresses, among others, Gift of the Givers have delivered food, bottled water, blankets, mattresses and hygienic items.

AGERSFONTEIN MINE | RESIDENTS COME TO TERMS WITH THE LOSS AND DAMAGE FOLLOWING BURST DAM

R20 million set aside to assist affected residents

Jagersfontein developments in the Free State says it is devastated by the mine dam that collapsed at its property which has left a trail of destruction in the area. The company says it has set aside R20 million to assist the affected residents.

Jagersfontein developments spokesperson, Leigh-Ann Carey, says the treatment facility has stabilised activity at the dam and that waste water is not hazardous.

Carey adds that they are cooperating with local authorities while undertaking a full investigation.

President Ramaphosa visits Fauresmith following mine dam collapse

President Cyril Ramaphosa has assured displaced residents of Jagersfontein that government will rebuild their houses. Ramaphosa addressed residents in Fauresmith which is a nearby town to Jagersfontein.

Ramaphosa says the cause of the incident would be investigated. One person has been confirmed dead. The President says he has also visited the injured residents who are still hospitalised.