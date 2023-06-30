A certification ceremony is under way in Athlone on the Cape Flats for 160 young people who have completed a 12-month training programme through the Department of Public Works’ National Youth Service programme.

The youth from areas across the Western Cape have been trained in various artisanal disciplines including bricklaying, carpentry and painting. Deputy Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Bernice Swarts says the program is aimed at addressing South Africa’s youth unemployment as well as its critical skills shortage.

“In those properties especially around here in the Western Cape through the regional offices you then find that we are renovating or constructing a building. That is where National Youth Service comes in and we register the students because we are saying that as DPWI, we should also build our own internal capacity of having government artisans within government departments itself.”

Cape Town National Youth Service learners awarded with trade certificates: