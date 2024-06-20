16-year-old from Limpopo arrested for having unlicensed firearm

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A 16-year-old boy was arrested for alleged possession of an unlicensed firearm, ammunition and suspected stolen property at Thomo Village in Giyani, Limpopo.

Police spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba says police received a tip-off that led to the arrest.

Ledwaba says the suspect was released under parental supervision pending arrangements with a probation officer.

He says the boy will appear at the Giyani Magistrate’s Court.

“When the minor was asked about the firearm, he denied allegations of it being in his possession. When the police searched the house they found live ammunition, a bundle of cellphone airtime, seven cellphones and an unlicensed firearm concealed inside the roof of the house. The Grade 8 learner could not provide a satisfactory explanation for the origin of the firearm and airtime and was placed under arrest.”