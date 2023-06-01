16 people have been injured after two taxis collided on the M4 on the southern freeway near the Blamey Road interchange in Durban.

Advanced Life support paramedic spokesperson, Garrith Jamieson says, “ALS paramedics are currently on the scene of a two taxi collision where multiple people have been injured on the M4 Blamey interchange…”

“Paramedics responded to the scene and found total chaos and called for more resources as multiple patients were injured. A total of approximately sixteen people have sustained various injuries ranging from minor to serious and were stabilised on scene by paramedics before they were transported to various Durban hospitals for the care that they required,” Jamieson says.