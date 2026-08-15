16 motorists arrested for alleged drunk driving in Newcastle

KwaZulu-Natal’s Road Traffic Inspectorate has arrested 16 motorists for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol in Newcastle.

The arrests were made during the first-ever End-of-Snow party.

The latest arrests bring the number of motorists arrested under the #NenzaniLaEzweni road safety operation to more than 6500 since it began in August last year.

Spokesperson for the provincial Department of Transport, Ndabezinhle Sibiya explains:

“When we started the #NenzaniLaEzweni operations there was a pushback from certain individuals and sectors of society, but our determination to reduce fatalities and road crashes motivated RTI to remain focused. We have successfully prevented the destruction of families and the creation of videos of an offense by arresting a reckless and irresponsible motorist. The MEC has expressed his deepest appreciation for the steps, the Department of Health, Home affairs in the National Prosecuting Authority for the deployment of dedicated personnel who work with RTI.”