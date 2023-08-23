African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula says the 15th BRICS Summit underway in South Africa signifies geo-political changes in the world.

He’s reiterated the country’s stance of staying neutral on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Mbalula says he’s still surprised why US Ambassador to South Africa, Reuben Brigety, is still in the country after lying about South Africa supplying Russia with weapons.

The ANC Secretary-General was speaking during the wreath-laying ceremony in Freedom Park in Pretoria, where the Tripartite Alliance hosted Cuban President, Miguel Diaz-Canel.

A sideshow to welcome Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, who is attending the 15th BRICS summit.

South Africa’s and the Republic of Cuba’s ties date back to apartheid years. That’s when Cuba, under its late leader Fidel Castro, actively assisted the liberation movements to defeat the apartheid regime.

Mbalula, says the interest of other countries to join the BRICS bloc is welcome.

He says this symbolises a shift in global power.

“A number of countries are knocking on the door to join BRICS nations, this will indeed have a significant impact on the geo-political landscape.” Mbalula also reiterated the position of the governing party on the Ukraine and Russia conflict.

