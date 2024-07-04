15 Mpox cases received a clean bill of health: Health dept

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The National Health Department says 15 Mpox cases have been given a clean bill of health, while 5 remain in hospital. The department says the country has recorded four more laboratory-confirmed cases in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal provinces.

The recent cases include a 17-year-old boy from Hillbrow, Johannesburg; a 37-year-old man from Pretoria East; a 29-year-old man from West Rand and a 19-year-old man from Durban in KwaZulu-Natal.

This brings the total number of positive cases of Mpox in South Africa to 20 and three deaths since the outbreak in May this year.

Health Departmental Spokesperson Foster Mohale explains, “The Department appeals to all contacts of confirmed cases and suspected cases to cooperate with health workers during contact tracing, screening and 21-day monitoring period, in order to ensure no case is left undetected. Contact tracing is one of the critical tools available to effectively break the chains of local transmission and control the Mpox outbreak.”