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149 killed in 77 KZN police task team cases over three years: IPID

  • IPID Deputy Director for Investigations Len John
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  • SABC News
Sibahle Motha

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) Deputy Director for Investigations Len John says 149 people were killed in 77 cases involving police task teams in KwaZulu-Natal over a three-year period.

John is currently testifying before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria about three task teams in the province, including the Cash-in-Transit, taxi killings and drug industry task teams.

He says, “In some of our cases, in fact, there are cases that are before the DPP’s (Director of Public Prosecutions) office for decision where we can prove that the deceased did not shoot at the police. However, the police have indicated that the deceased has shot at them, but we can prove with the reconstruction of the scene, we’ve proven that the deceased had not shot at the police.”

LIVE STREAM | Madlanga Commission of Inquiry:

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