1400 units of abalone seized, 27-year-old arrested in CTN

The City of Cape Town’s Law Enforcement officers have seized over 1400 units of abalone from a suspect in Muizenberg on Wednesday.

The City’s Traffic Service spokesperson, Kevin Jacobs, says the street value of the abalone is yet to be established.

Jacobs says a suspect was nabbed by officers while he was illegally transporting the abalone.

“The 27-year-old suspect from Delft was arrested for possession and transportation of abalone without a permit. The matter was handed over to SAPS and the Department of Fisheries, Forestry and the Environment for further investigation. The abalone and the suspect’s vehicle, a red Hyundai i10, were booked in as exhibits.”

X | @SABCNews | [LISTEN] Two suspects have been arrested for the alleged possession of abalone without documentation. The pair were arrested in Brackenfell after police seized 9,439 units of dried abalone, the value of which is yet to be determined.

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