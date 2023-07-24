A 14-year-old girl has been found raped and killed at Ngqokweni locality in Centane, Eastern Cape. This happened after Amahle Tyityaba went missing on the eighth of this month, and on the 18th, she was found dead in a nearby forest.

According to Amahle’s uncle, Mluleki Tyityaba, a man was found by the community, acknowledged to the incident, and was later detained. He was released a day after his detention, and Tyityaba says there is little of getting justice.

“Amahle went missing on the 8. A search was conducted until she was found dead on the 18th. A man who is suspected was found by the community, and he admitted. He told us he met the girl on her way home and raped her. When he was arrested, we thought we got justice, but now that he has been released, we have no hope.”

Police spokesperson Col. Priscilla Naidu says the 65-year-old suspect was released pending the outcome of the DNA results.

“The Provincial Commissioner, General Mene, has issued a warning to the community members to refrain from taking the law into their own hands and to allow police to investigate. This warning emanates after the body of a 14-year-old girl was found on the 18th of July in Willowvale. She was not reported missing; however, a case of murder has been opened for further investigation.”