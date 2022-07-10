Police have confirmed that 14 people have died in a shooting at a tavern in Orlando, Soweto.

Gauteng provincial police commissioner Elias Mawela says the mass shooting happened in the early hours of Sunday morning.

He says the motive for the shooting has not yet been established.

Soweto shooting follows just after a eNyobeni tavern tragedy, where 21 young people perished in Scenery Park, East london.

The Enyobeni incident sparked a massive debate around underage drinking.

President Cyril Ramaphosa also reiterated that children and teenagers are not permitted to enter drinking establishments such as bars or taverns.

Delivering the eulogy at the Scenery Park Sports Ground President Ramaphosa said, “We express our grief as a nation but we are also here to reflect on the tragedy that has befallen us. The young people we are burying lost their lives in a tavern. A tavern is not a place where young, underage children should be going to. It is a place for older people.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses mourners at Scenery Park: