133 voting districts declare their results

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Just over half a percent of ballots cast in the national elections have been counted so far.

One hundred and thirty-three voting districts have declared their results. These results are not an accurate prediction of the final results, as it is a small sample.

For now, the African National Congress (ANC) still leads, although it has dipped below 50% with 13 383 votes.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) lies a distant second on 7 109 but still well ahead of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) on 1 947.

uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK Party) and the Patriotic Alliance (PA) are closely matched nationally, although the PA’s votes come from the Western Cape and Northern Cape, while MK’s support lies in KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga.

Meanwhile, the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) says the majority of voting stations closed late last night because of long queues of voters that they needed to clear.

Below is the live stream of the election coverage: