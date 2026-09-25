13 killed in Congo military plane crash: Official

Thirteen people including three army officers were killed on Friday when a military plane crashed in Democratic Republic of Congo, an official said.

The plane was travelling to the capital, Kinshasa, from the southwestern city of Kikwit when it experienced a technical problem and attempted to land in Kenge, in Kwango province, said Remy Saki Bokinda, the Kwango vice governor.

“With no landing strip available in Kenge, the plane crashed into a residential plot,” he said.

The passengers included General Likulia Bakumi, the army’s auditor general, as well as a major, a captain and other military personnel and civilians, Bokinda said.

“All those on board died; 12 were burned beyond recognition, while the pilot’s lifeless body was found outside the aircraft,” he said.

Congo’s aviation accident investigation authority is launching a probe into the crash, a government statement said.

Congo’s army suffered significant setbacks last year at the hands of Rwanda-backed AFC/M23 rebels who seized large swathes of the east.