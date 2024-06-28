13 dead, several injured after minibus crashes into truck in India

Reading Time: < 1 minute

At least 13 passengers commuting in a van died and several were injured after it collided with a stationary truck at a highway in India’s southern Karnataka state, local media reports said on Friday.

The bodies of the victims and other injured passengers were shifted into an ambulance by rescuers and taken to the local hospital for further treatment.

The accident took place at midnight on the Bengaluru-Pune National Highway in Haveri city of Karnataka.

“I am saddened by the fact that more than 13 people from Shimoga died in a terrible road accident near Gundenahalli Cross in Badagi Taluk. I pray for the departed soul to rest in peace”, Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, D.K. Shivkumar said in a post on social media platform X.